IHG Breaks Ground on Two New-Build Staybridge Suites Hotels in Guanajuato, Mexico

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's leading hotel companies, and the largest global hotel company in Mexico, today announces the groundbreaking on two new-build 120-room Staybridge SuitesA hotels in the Mexican cities of Irapuato and Silao. Both properties will be operated by Grupo PresidenteA , one of IHG's long-term partners in Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.