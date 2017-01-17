IHG announces further details of the first Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant in Europe

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's leading hotel companies, welcomes Mike Robinson as General Manager of the upcoming Kimpton De Witt, set to open in Spring 2017 as the first Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant outside of the America The hotel will be situated in the heart of Amsterdam's vibrant city centre and near Amsterdam's Centraal station. Set within three original Renaissance-era buildings, it will feature 274 guest rooms, including 15 signature rooms and suites , and eight meeting rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.