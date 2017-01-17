IHG announces further details of the first Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant in Europe
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's leading hotel companies, welcomes Mike Robinson as General Manager of the upcoming Kimpton De Witt, set to open in Spring 2017 as the first Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant outside of the America The hotel will be situated in the heart of Amsterdam's vibrant city centre and near Amsterdam's Centraal station. Set within three original Renaissance-era buildings, it will feature 274 guest rooms, including 15 signature rooms and suites , and eight meeting rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC