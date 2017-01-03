Hyatt Regency Fuzhou Cangshan Hotel O...

Hyatt Regency Fuzhou Cangshan Hotel Opens in Southern China

With the beautiful Wulong River and nearby Qi Mountains serving as a majestic backdrop, Hyatt Regency Fuzhou Cangshan welcomes guests inside with a jasmine-themed design and Fujian courtyard-style architecture inspired by the cultural heritage of this more than 2,000 year-old city. The Hyatt Regency brand announced its debut in Southern China's Fujian Province with the opening of Hyatt Regency Fuzhou Cangshan.

