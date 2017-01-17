HSBC upgrades Intercontinental Hotels to 'hold'
HSBC on Wednesday upgraded InterContinental Hotels to 'hold' from 'sell' and lifted the target price to 3,700p from 2,900p. With macro-economic indicators improving, HSBC said it is "more optimistic" about global revenue per available room trends in key markets such as the US, France, and the UK.
