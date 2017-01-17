Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommend...

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating...

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has learned that certain affiliates of MacKenzie Capital Management, LP made an unsolicited "mini tender" offer for up to 240,000 operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. at a price of $14.01 per OP Unit less any cash distributions made by Host L.P. after December 31, 2016 . This follows two earlier "mini tender" offers by the Purchaser launched in 2016.

