Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island Hotel Opens in Georgia
Located at 105 Terminal Way, Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island is located among Redfern Village, the community pier and downtown village. Home2 Suites by Hilton announced last week its newest property located on the Georgia beachside town of St. Simons Island.
