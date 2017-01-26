Holly Lawson Named Corporate Director of People & Culture for Davidson Hotels
Davidson Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Holly Lawson as corporate director of people and culture for its lifestyle and luxury division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts. Reporting directly to Senior Vice President Albert Smith, Lawson will lead the human resources efforts for all Pivot hotels.
