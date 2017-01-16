Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) ...

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation

Read more at Daily Political

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has received an average rating of "Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company.

