Hilton Launches Its 14th Brand: Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Tapestry Collection by Hilton marks the 14th brand and second collection brand for Hilton, the world's fastest-growing hospitality company on an organic net unit growth percentage basis. Tapestry Collection by Hilton was curated due to customer and owner demand for original upscale hotels that cater to guests seeking reliability and value in their independent hotel choices.
