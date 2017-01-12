Hilton Announces New Hilton Garden Inn in Yalova
The 121-room property will be situated by the Marmara Sea and is expected to open in 2018. Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said: "Hilton Garden Inn Yalova will provide a high quality hospitality option for travellers visiting this popular seaside city, known for its attractive beaches and nearby thermal waters.
