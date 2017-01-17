Here's Why Boyd, MGM and Wynn Are Morgan Stanley's Top Gambling Plays
MGM Resorts Int'l and Wynn Resorts will benefit the most from growth in the Las Vegas and China's Macau region, while Boyd Gaming is best positioned to gain from a pickup in regional gaming in 2017, according to a Morgan Stanley note. Morgan Stanley reiterated MGM's "overweight" rating while raising its price target to $34 from $33.
