Heavy drinking tied to higher risk of heart attacks

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Alcohol abuse may increase the risk of heart attacks and other cardiac problems even in people who don't have a family history of heart disease or other known risk factors, a study suggests. After accounting for established risk factors for heart disease such as smoking, obesity and diabetes, alcohol abuse was associated with a 40 percent higher risk of heart attack, the study found.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,055

