Hampton Inn by Hilton Huntsville/Village of Providence Opens in Alabama
The 92-room hotel joins the family of Hampton by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton. Located at 328 Providence Main Street, the new hotel is managed by Kana Hotel Group.
