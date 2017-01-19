Greenwich Luxury-Home Sales Quicken as Sellers Haggle on Prices 16 minutes ago

Luxury residences in Greenwich, the Connecticut town that's home to hedge funds and Wall Street executives, sold at a quicker pace in the fourth quarter as owners became more amenable to negotiating on price. Homes that sold in the top 10 percent of the Greenwich market -- those priced $3.79 million or higher -- spent an average of 164 days seeking a buyer, down from 281 days a year earlier, according to a report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

