Grand Del Mar No. 1 luxury hotel, TripAdvisor reviewers say
Grand Del Mar is named top luxury hotel in U.S. by users of TripAdvisor's online review site. San Diego's Grand Del Mar , which two years ago was sold to Fairmont Hotels, is regarded as the top luxury hotel in the country, thanks to users of the TripAdvisor website.
