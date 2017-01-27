Grand Del Mar No. 1 luxury hotel, Tri...

Grand Del Mar No. 1 luxury hotel, TripAdvisor reviewers say

Grand Del Mar is named top luxury hotel in U.S. by users of TripAdvisor's online review site. San Diego's Grand Del Mar , which two years ago was sold to Fairmont Hotels, is regarded as the top luxury hotel in the country, thanks to users of the TripAdvisor website.

