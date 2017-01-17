Fairmont Hotels & Resorts to manage Century Plaza Hotel in LA

AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website Luxury hotel operator Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, now part of the AccorHotels Group, and Next Century Associates today announced the signing of definitive agreements for the revitalization and management of the historic Century Plaza Hotel, located in the heart of Century City in Los Angeles. The iconic, crescent shaped hotel has hosted generations of Hollywood celebrities, foreign dignitaries and every United States President since its opening in 1966.

