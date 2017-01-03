Extended Stay America Announces $100 Million Increase In Paired Share Repurchase Authorization

Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. today announced that the Company's Boards of Directors authorized an increase of the combined Paired Share repurchase program from $200 million to $300 million of Paired Shares and extended the maturity of the program through December 31, 2017, each effective January 1, 2017. The increase in Paired Share repurchase authorization highlights the Company's commitment to returning meaningful capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in the Company's hotel portfolio and growth opportunities.

