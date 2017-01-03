Energy Services Of America - Energy And Infrastructure Upside At A Firesale Price
Energy Services of America is a dirt cheap holding company with exposure to two different types of infrastructure. Based in Huntington, West Virginia ESOA operates two service companies, CJ Hughes for pipeline construction and maintenance and another, Nitro Electric , which handles electrical and mechanical services.
