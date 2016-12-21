CWI 2 Acquires Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

The 18-column, nine-story building spanning Stockton St. was originally developed in 1909 and designed by Napoleon Le Brun & Sons of New York. In 1984, the neo-classical treasure received landmark status from the City of San Francisco and, after an extensive four-year renovation, reopened in 1991 as the 336-room Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.

