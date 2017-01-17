Colleen Keating Named Executive Vice President of Operations for Davidson Hotels & Resorts
Davidson Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Colleen Keating as executive vice president of operations, where she will be responsible for driving the culture, performance and profitability of the Davidson portfolio. Davidson Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Colleen Keating as executive vice president of operations, where she will be responsible for driving the culture, performance and profitability of the Davidson portfolio.
