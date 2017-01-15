Clash between Japan, U.S. casino mogu...

Clash between Japan, U.S. casino moguls throws spotlight on gray zones in FBI bribe probe

In April 2015, a sworn statement submitted in a Nevada lawsuit between rival casino moguls Steve Wynn and Japan's Kazuo Okada contained an unusual assertion. Its author said Wynn's head of security had asked to meet him in Japan and then persuaded him to travel to the United States to talk to federal agents pursuing a different matter: a criminal bribery probe into Okada.

