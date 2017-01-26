Choice Hotels Continues Robust Develo...

Choice Hotels Continues Robust Development Growth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hospitality Net

The strong RevPAR performance of the company's brands, coupled with the expansion of programs and services designed to increase franchisee return-on-investment, have helped to fuel an increase in new construction activity. The company's upscale brand offerings, Cambria hotels & suites and the Ascend Hotel Collection , are driving Choice Hotels' rapid expansion in urban markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,326 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC