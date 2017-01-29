Casino slot machine
One of the biggest is whether the General Assembly will approve legislation that would authorize the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes to build a jointly owned, $200 million-to-$300 million facility to help compete with the MGM Resorts International casino that's being constructed in Springfield, Massachusetts. Lawmakers say there remain many questions about whether to allow the tribes to open the first casino in Connecticut on non-reservation land.
