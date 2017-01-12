Cachet Beach Hotel & Beach Club Opens in Cabo San Lucas

The opening represents the first phase of Cachet Corazon, CHG's first dual-branded resort destination; the second phase, Cachet Deluxe Los Cabos, is set for completion in 2018. Cachet Hospitality Group and Cabo Villas Beach Resort and Spa announced last week the debut of Cachet Beach Hotel & Beach Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

