Business briefs a " January 21
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbus/Edinburgh received the InterContinental Hotels Group 2016 Torchbearer Award, the company's most prestigious award.The hotel is one of 337 properties of more than 5,000 hotels chosen for the honor. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbus/Edinburgh is owned and operated by Janeen M. Sprague and Sprague Hotel Developers.
