Buckle Up, Starwood Property Trust Is...

Buckle Up, Starwood Property Trust Is Hitting All Cylinders

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

We were somewhat bullish on STWD when we took a small position in the company hoping to capitalize on the outsized yield. We believe that the floating-rate loan portfolio will outperform in a rising interest rate environment and the company is well positioned as a special service provider .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC