Britain's FTSE hits record high on first trading day of 2017

LONDON, Jan 3 Britain's top share index rose to a record high on Tuesday, extending an end-of-year rally into 2017, led by InterContinental Hotels. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 22.50 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,165.33 by 1012 GMT, as the London Stock Exchange re-opened after a long weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.