Brierley Hill hotel chain workers "crushed"over plan to move jobs to Europe

UNION bosses say workers at a popular hotel chain in Brierley Hill have been left "crushed" at plans to move their jobs to Europe. More than 100 jobs are believed to be under threat at the InterContinental Hotels Group call centre off Dudley Road Workers are currently being consulted on the plan to relocate call centre services to Portugal - the GMB told the News.

