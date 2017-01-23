Brierley Hill hotel chain workers "crushed"over plan to move jobs to Europe
UNION bosses say workers at a popular hotel chain in Brierley Hill have been left "crushed" at plans to move their jobs to Europe. More than 100 jobs are believed to be under threat at the InterContinental Hotels Group call centre off Dudley Road Workers are currently being consulted on the plan to relocate call centre services to Portugal - the GMB told the News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC