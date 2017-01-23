Boost in Macau Visitors a Win for Wynn Ahead of Lunar New Year
Visitors to Macau rose by about 7% in December, and that made analysts at Morningstar very bullish on China's gambling region Tuesday. Morningstar expects Wynn Resorts to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this trend going into the Lunar New Year.
