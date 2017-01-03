Anuraag Bhatnagar has been appointed Multi-Property VP, Luxury, India ...
Marriott International has announced the appointment of Anuraag Bhatnagar as multi-property VP, Luxury, India. He will be part of the Luxury APEC market leadership team lead by Victor Clavell and will lead the company's luxury portfolio in India, the company said in a statement.
