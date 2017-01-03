Analytics Driving Force Behind Tech Investment for Operators in 2017
Data and how to make it actionable is a top of mind concern for restaurant operators as they look to create memorable experiences Analytics, loyalty and payment will be top focuses for restaurant technology in 2017, according to a group of restaurant and technology leaders that gathered at Hospitality Technology's 2016 Restaurant Executive Summit. During an interactive workshop titled, "Customer Engagement Strategies of Today and Tomorrow to Grow Market Share & Drive Loyalty," attendees had the opportunity to share struggles, solutions and potential strategies for how to better engage guests and improve customer experience and satisfaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC