Analytics Driving Force Behind Tech Investment for Operators in 2017

Data and how to make it actionable is a top of mind concern for restaurant operators as they look to create memorable experiences Analytics, loyalty and payment will be top focuses for restaurant technology in 2017, according to a group of restaurant and technology leaders that gathered at Hospitality Technology's 2016 Restaurant Executive Summit. During an interactive workshop titled, "Customer Engagement Strategies of Today and Tomorrow to Grow Market Share & Drive Loyalty," attendees had the opportunity to share struggles, solutions and potential strategies for how to better engage guests and improve customer experience and satisfaction.

