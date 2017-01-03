Amid controversial citizenship programme, Marriott branded hotel for Dominica

Dominica on Monday launched the 200-room Silver Beach Hotel and Spa to be funded under the controversial Citizenship by Investment Programme , one week after Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit accused Opposition Leader Lennox Linton of lying to an American broadcaster about the programme. "When we spoke to you a few years back about taking Dominica to the next level, incorporation of major hotel brands, such as Marriott International, was part of the progress envisaged," Skerrit said.

