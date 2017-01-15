Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Posi...

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period.

