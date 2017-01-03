Aloft Taipei Beitou Hotel Opens in Taiwan
Featuring vibrant design and innovative technology, the 292-room hotel is just steps from a multitude of hot springs, and a quick 5-minute stroll to two Metro stations, enabling easy access to Taipei's downtown area and attractions. Marriott International announced the opening of Aloft Taipei Beitou Hotel, the second Aloft in Taipei, which brings a modern twist to the century-old hot spring destination of Beitou.
