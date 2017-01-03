Alcohol Abuse Raises Risk of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the U.S., and while some studies have suggested alcohol can have protective benefits for heart health, new research indicates that abuse raises the risk for a number of heart conditions. Specifically the study, conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco, found that alcohol abuse was associated with a 1.4-fold increased risk of heart attack, a 2.3-fold increased risk of congestive heart failure, and a two-fold increased risk of atrial fibrillation .

