Accor: Loyalty schemes facing up the future

AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website It is a fact: consumers love loyalty schemes! Nevertheless, due to our society evolution, their expectations are changing for a personalised, flexible and digital approach. Let's discover these new trends which will punctuate the daily life of loyalty schemes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.