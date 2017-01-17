Accor Could Add 23% Once Market Wakes Up To Property Sale Benefits - Goldman Sachs
Plans to sell a stake in its $7.05 billion property unit will free cash to return to shareholders and pursue M&A sparking a re-rating, said the broker. Europe's biggest hotel operator Accor could add as much as 23% to its share price as it puts cash to work from the sale of its 6.6 billion property unit, according to Goldman Sachs.
