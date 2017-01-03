A&O Hotels and Hostels Sold to TPG Real Estate
Under the agreed terms, TPG Real Estate will acquire 31 leased and owned assets, with more than 20,000 beds located primarily in Germany. Key members of A&O's management team, including CEO Oliver Winter, will continue to lead the company after the transaction.
