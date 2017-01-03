37 Hotels Inducted into Historic Hotels of America
These newly inducted historic hotels represent 19 states and include Hotel Captain Cook, the first member hotel in the state of Alaska. Nine of the 37 historic hotels are listed in the National Register of Historic Places .
