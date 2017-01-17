343 Room Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Hotel Opens

The striking two-tower resort, owned by Florida philanthropist Dr. Kiran Patel and managed by Wyndham Hotel Group, sits just steps from Pier 60 and the white sands of Clearwater Beach, named the best beach in the U.S. Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of nearly 8,000 hotels, is making waves and defining approachable luxury in Florida with the opening of its latest resort destination, the new-construction, 343-room Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach.

