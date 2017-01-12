2 Hudson, Wis., men arrested in sex trafficking sting at Woodbury hotel, police say

Two Hudson, Wis., men are facing felony charges in Minnesota in connection with the sex trafficking of a homeless woman. Dustin Jeffery Arthur Heichert, Adam James Krimpelbein and a 31-year-old prostitute arrived at a Woodbury hotel after brokering an agreement to sell sex to a man who turned out to be an undercover Woodbury police officer, according to the criminal complaint.

