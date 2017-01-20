13,281 Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC
UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,281 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.
