Wynn Las Vegas Announces the Addition of Amazon Echo to All Hotel Rooms

The resort will become the first in the world to enable guests to voice-control all of the smart home features of their room Wynn Las Vegas and Amazon announce plans to equip all 4,748 hotel rooms at Wynn Las Vegas with Echo, Amazon's hands-free voice-controlled speaker. The introduction of this technology into every guest room, beginning this month with installation in suites, will be an industry first in the world, allowing guests of Wynn Las Vegas to control various hotel room features with a series of voice commands via Alexa, the brain behind Echo.

