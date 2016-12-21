U.S. November Jobless Rates Down over...

U.S. November Jobless Rates Down over the Year in 271 of 387 Metro Areas - Payroll Jobs Up In 303

Jobless rates were lower in November than a year earlier in 271 of the 387 metropolitan areas, higher in 90, and unchanged in 26. Nonfarm payroll employment was up in 303 metropolitan areas over the year, down in 73, and unchanged in 11. METROPOLITAN AREA EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT -- NOVEMBER 2016 Unemployment rates were lower in November than a year earlier in 271 of the 387 metropolitan areas, higher in 90 areas, and unchanged in 26 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Thirty-six areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent and four areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent.

Chicago, IL

