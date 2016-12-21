Traveler Experience Gets a Redesign at Marriott in Kansas City, MO

These are shortcuts to your favorite social networking and bookmark sites. Add this story to your Facebook page, del.icio.us, DiggIt, and many others! KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Marriott Country Club Plaza Hotel has transformed its guest experience to include redesigned guestrooms and public spaces, as a part of the ongoing reinvention of Marriott Hotels, the signature brand of Marriott International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.