The Best Travel CEO Interviews of 2016
Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, spoke to Skift immediately after his company's merger with Starwood, and then again a few days later at Skift Global Forum. Whether it's our annual event, our weekly podcasts, or our daily news coverage, we speak to the leaders in the industry who can best explain what's happening right now.
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
