Sopot's Mera Spa Hotel to Rebr...
The Mera Spa hotel in the coastal resort of Sopot will rebrand as a Marriott hotel in the middle of next year, becoming the American chainA's second facility in Poland. This is after Marriott International signed an agreement with the Mera SpaA's owner, Vastint Poland, and operator Legend Hotels Poland to convert the hotel into a Marriott.
