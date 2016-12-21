Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Strengthens...

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Strengthens Its Presence in China with the...

The opening of Sheraton Huangdao Hotel marks the third property in Qingdao, underscoring the popularity and demand for Marriott's most global brand in the region. "Qingdao is one of the fastest growing urban centers in China and as we expand our footprint in the city with our third property, we are committed to ensuring that the Sheraton hospitability and services make it easy for more travelers to accomplish their business goals while still enjoying the many leisure activities the area has to offer," said Wolfgang Boettcher, Vice President, Operations, North China, Marriott International.

