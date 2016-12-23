Schrager makes his debut in China
He is already considered a septuagenarian, but prolific hotelier and entrepreneur Ian Schrager is nevertheless still breaking new boundaries, as evidenced by the opening of The Sanya Edition in China earlier this month. The luxury establishment, situated near the shores of Sanya, Hainan province, is the 70-year-old American's first hotel in China and was created in partnership with hospitality giant Marriott International.
