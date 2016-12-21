Residence Inn by Marriott Breckenridge Opens in Colorado
A joint venture between Urgo Hotels & Resorts and Triumph Development, LLC, today announced the opening of the 129-room Residence Inn by Marriott Breckenridge in Colo. The joint venture developed and owns the hotel, with Urgo managing the property going forward.
